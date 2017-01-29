Iranian Oscar Nominee Will Not Attend Ceremony Thanks To Immigration Policy

President Trump’s temporary travel ban on citizens of seven countries is eliciting reactions from around the world. In the midst of all of the reactions, Hollywood has found itself smack in the middle of the new immigration policy with the Academy Awards coming up soon.

Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi, whose film The Salesman is nominated for best foreign-language film will be one of those affected by the travel ban as he will not be allowed into the country.

Farhadi won an Oscar in 2012 for his film A Separation and many of Hollywood’s top shots have criticised the Trump administration for a policy which has been deemed by many as discriminatory.

