Israeli Police Tell Dead Woman She Can Appeal Cause Of Death

The relatives of a deceased Israeli woman on Sunday received a letter addressed to her, in which police said they had closed all criminal charges since she died six weeks earlier, but that she could appeal if she wished.

Rachel Parquet’s family eventually realised that the officers were formally notifying Parquet that they were closing the file into her death. Officers helpfully gave her 30 days to appeal.

Parquet died of natural causes in her home in Holon at the age of 84. Her family was upset by the “insensitive” letter informing her that police had found no criminal cause for her death, Israeli TV station Channel 2 reported.

By law police must attend every death that occurs outside a hospital to ensure that there was no foul play.

“I was shocked,” said Parquet’s daughter Tzipi. “I didn’t understand what [the letter] was talking about. What crimes? What do they want from my mother? Only once I saw the date, and realized that it was written and sent on the date of her death, did I understand that the police are delusional. To address a letter to someone who has died and to give them the right to appeal? What is this? This form is inappropriate and insensitive.”

The Ayalon District Police Crime Squad apologised to the family, saying, “Our inquiry showed that human error caused the letter to be addressed to the deceased. We are sorry for the inconvenience it caused the family and we share their pain. We will investigate the matter and draw conclusions.”

