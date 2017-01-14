Sunday , 15 January 2017
Jennifer Holliday Cancels Donald Trumps Inauguration Performance

Seyi Peters 9 hours ago

One of the stars confirmed to perform at Donald Trumps Inauguration, Jennifer Holliday, has pulled the plug on her show after taking some serious heat from the LGBT community.

The “Dreamgirls” star was set to sing Thursday at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial … an event Holliday says she considered to be for the people, not in support of Donald Trump.

However, the singer did a complete 180 on the performance after she says she read an article about how disappointed her gay fans were in the announced show.

The Broadway star released a statement on the conflict Saturday, saying,

“I sincerely apologize for my lapse of judgement, for being uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this crucial time in history and for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans.”



