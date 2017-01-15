Monday , 16 January 2017
Jennifer Hudson To Help Announce Oscar Nominations

Yinka Agunbiade 20 hours ago

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson is to help announce the nominations for the 89th Academy Awards on Jan. 24.

Also reading from the roster of nominees will be Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe, as well as Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President Cheryl Boone Isaacs.

In a departure from our tradition of a live audience at the academy, this year’s nominations will be announced via a global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the academy’s digital platforms, a satellite feed, and local broadcasters, including Good Morning America,” the organisation said in a press release.

Oscar nominees are traditionally read aloud at a live, televised press conference in Los Angeles, USA.

Winners will be revealed at a ceremony on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is to serve as host.

