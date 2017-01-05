Liverpool’s Joel Matip Omitted From Cameroon AFCON Squad

Cameroon has omitted Liverpool footballer Joel Matip in their 23-man squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Cameroonian FA had previously been threatening to ask FIFA to sanction him if he failed to comply to his enlistment.

Matip hasn’t played for his country in over a year and started making it clear as early as September that he would not return to the fold and would instead focus on his club duties.

“It’s not an easy decision but I want to concentrate on Liverpool,” said the 25-year old when asked about his decision.

“I want to be here,” continued Matip. “I want to focus on Liverpool and that’s what I had to decide. I think I took the right decision.”

The defender is now free to represent Liverpool while the AFCON goes on without the threat of a sanction from FIFA hanging over his head.

He is one of seven players who chose not to represent Cameroon at the AFCON tournament. Allan Nyom (West Brom), Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam), Guy N’dy Assembe (Nancy), Maxime Poundje (Girondins Bordeaux), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Olympique Marseille) and Ibrahim Amadou (Lille) were also omitted from the list.

