John Legend joins ‘The Voice’ Season 12 as Adam Levine’s adviser

Yinka Agunbiade January 29, 2017

US singer John Legend has joined The Voice as an adviser.

The 10-time Grammy award winner will mentor Adam Levine‘s team on Season 12 of the competition, according to E! News.

Season 12 will feature Levine, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani as coaches, and premiere Feb. 27. Stefani and singer Celine Dion announced Friday on the Today show that Dion will serve as Stefani’s adviser.

“To get, like, the prize right here, everybody’s going to be so mad — the other coaches — that I got you,” Stefani said.

“I am blown away by [Celine’s] unbelievable story. Having this unbelievable gift to be able to speak through music to the whole world,” she added.

US Weekly reported country star Luke Bryan will mentor Shelton’s team, with DJ Khaled to advise Keys’. The mentors appear during the Battle Rounds portion of the competition.

