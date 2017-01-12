John Legend, Nicki Minaj Feature in ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Official Soundtrack

The tracklist for the Fifty Shades Darker original motion picture soundtrack was unveiled yesterday, January 11.

Aside Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”, which is the only song from the soundtrack that’s been released. The rest are all-new tunes!

Check out the tracklist below:

1. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – ZAYN | Taylor Swift

2. Not Afraid Anymore – Halsey

3. Pray – JRY (feat. Rooty)

4. Lies in the Dark – Tove Lo

5. No Running From Me – Toulouse

6. One Woman Man – John Legend

7. Code Blue – The-Dream

8. Bom Bidi Bom – Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj

9. Helium – Sia

10. Cruise – Kygo (feat. Andrew Jackson)

11. The Scientist – Corinne Bailey Rae

12. They Can’t Take That Away From Me – Jose James

13. Birthday – JP Cooper

14. I Need a Good One – The Avener (feat. Mark Asari)

15. Empty Pack Of Cigarettes – Joseph Angel

16. What Would It Take – Anderson East

17. What Is Love? – Frances

18. On His Knees – Danny Elfman

19. Making It Real – Danny Elfman

