John Legend To Perform At The Grammys

American singer and songwriter John Legend is to perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards show honouring excellence in music.

Others to grace the event with their music include Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, with additional performers to be announced shortly, organisers said.

The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA on February 12.

James Corden is to host the gala.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: