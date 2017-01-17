John Mikel Obi Gets New Responsibility at New Club, Tianjin Teda

Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has been handed a leadership role in his new Chinese club, Tianjin Teda.

The club’s coach, Jaime Pacheco handed the Nigerian international the Number 10 jersey and captain band ahead of the new season, which starts soon.

In a recent interview, the 29-year-old midfielder admitted he’s been impressed by the level of coaching in the up-and-coming Chinese Super League.

“I do not think there’s a lot of difference in the level of coaches now,” Mikel told Chinese outlet NetEase Sports.

“I think [Jaime] Pacheco is a high-level coach and he was a very good player.

“Training is done very well, with a very high level.”

Mikel joined Tianjin Teda on a two-year deal until December 2019.

