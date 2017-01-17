Wednesday , 18 January 2017
Qatar Airways

John Mikel Obi Gets New Responsibility at New Club, Tianjin Teda

Seyi Peters 19 hours ago

Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has been handed a leadership role in his new Chinese club, Tianjin Teda.

READ: Why I Moved To China, Mikel

The club’s coach, Jaime Pacheco handed the Nigerian international the Number 10 jersey and captain band ahead of the new season, which starts soon.

Mikel Obi

ALSO READ: John Terry Hails Chelsea Legend, John Obi Mikel

In a recent interview, the 29-year-old midfielder admitted he’s been impressed by the level of coaching in the up-and-coming Chinese Super League.

“I do not think there’s a lot of difference in the level of coaches now,” Mikel told Chinese outlet NetEase Sports.

“I think [Jaime] Pacheco is a high-level coach and he was a very good player.

“Training is done very well, with a very high level.”

Mikel joined Tianjin Teda on a two-year deal until December 2019.

 

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Raheem Sterling Celebrates With Bacary Sagna after Scoring His First League Goal for City. Image: Getty.

FA Fines Bacary Sagna £40,000

Manchester City defender, Bacary Sagna has been fined £40,000 by the Football Association following a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946