Jos Residents Cry Out Over Poisonous Water From State Board

Residents of Jos and Bukuru metropolis have raised the alarm over what they alleged to be contaminated water from the Plateau State water board.

A cross section of members of the public who spoke to our correspondent in Bukuru low cost, Jos alleged that water being distributed for public consumption by the state water board is is full of particles because it is not treated with Chlorine.

A resident who simply gave his name as Israel from Bukuru Low cost told our correspondent that, unlike before when they fetch water from the tap and the water foams and looks pure white, indicating that it had been treated with a enough Chlorine, the kind of water that comes out of the taps this days is full of particles.

Israel said, “But these days, we discovered that water from the tap is not treated with Chlorine. For you to know what I am saying, fetch water from the tap in a container and keep it for Ten minutes and you will discover that the water is completely red with substance or particles under the container.

“It is safer to drink water from the bore hole than to drink tap water. That is why there is high rate of water borne diseases like typhoid fever and so on”.

Another resident, Mallam Audu, alleged that money meant for the purchase of chlorine and other water treatment chemicals had been diverted into private pockets, stressing that the board may not have been given sufficient funds to carry out its function or purchase chemical for water treatment.

Also speaking, a house wife, Mrs Agnes told our reporter that it is suicidal to drink water directly from the tap in Jos and Bukuru.

She said, “I boiled my tap water for my family, allowed it to cool then add alorm and allow it to settle before turning the surface into a clean container and then of course the under water which is usually red in colored full of particles or substance will be thrown away, it is by so doing that tap water will be safe for consumption”.

A close look at the 2017 budget appropriation for the state water board shows that contract for the purchase of assorted water treatment chemicals was awarded by the state government at the cost of One billion, Nine Hundred and Ninety Nine million, Nine hundred and Forty thousand Naira (N1,999,940,000.00).

In addition, the budget also stipulates that the state government has released the sum of N23million as assistance to the family of eight victims of the 2015 chlorine gas explosion at the state water board that claimed lives of people living around the Laminga Treatment Plant.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that in 2015 there was chlorine gas explosion at the state water treatment plant, killing eight people, while over 80 people were hospitalized.

But in a swift reaction, the public relations officer of the plateau state water board, Mr. Nanhor Ndam told our correspondent on phone that the contaminated water was as a result of the removal of water pipes to pave way for road construction, which is currently on going along that axis.

According to him, some of the water pipes got broken as a result of the construction of the road, leaving particles to flow into the pipe and get the water contaminated in the process.

“We are going to deploy our Engineers to ensure the broken pipes are repaired in the affected areas so that the people living in that axis can get safe and clean water”, he said.

Source: Leadership

