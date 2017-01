21-year-old Dylan Roof has been handed the death sentence by a jury today after he was found guilty of killing nine people.

Dylan Roof, a self confessed White Supremacist shot and killed nine people at the Emanuel African Episcopal Methodist Church in 2015.

Roof showed no remorse after the shooting and in his prison journal wrote ‘I have no regrets’.

He did not ask that the jury avoid handing down a death sentence as he said ‘I don’t see what good that would do me’.

