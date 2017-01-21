Just-in: Yahya Jammeh Departs Gambia (Photos)

Gambia’s former president, Yahya Jammeh has left the country to begin a new life in exile.

Abdoulie Sey, a Gambian journalist, who witnessed the departure of the soldier turned politician, gave updates via twitter on the last minute Jammeh spent in the tiny West African country.

His departure follows Friday’s final peace move by President Alpha Condé of Guinea and Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz.

The two West African leaders travelled to Banjul to persuade the long ruling Jammeh to leave peacefully before West African forces pounced on him.

In a statement issued on state TV Friday night, Jammeh announced that he was stepping down, a superfluous announcement as he was already no more the leader, having been denied recognition by the world.

All indications are that Jammeh will be going into exile in Guinea.

See photos below.

