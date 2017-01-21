Sunday , 22 January 2017
Just-in: Yahya Jammeh Departs Gambia (Photos)

Seyi Peters 3 hours ago

Gambia’s former president, Yahya Jammeh has left the country to begin a new life in exile.

Gambia Unrest

 

Abdoulie Sey, a Gambian journalist, who witnessed the departure of the soldier turned politician, gave updates via twitter on the last minute Jammeh spent in the tiny West African country.

img_20170121_223853_929 img_20170121_223913_950

img_20170121_222519

His departure follows Friday’s final peace move by President Alpha Condé of Guinea and Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz.

The two West African leaders travelled to Banjul to persuade the long ruling Jammeh to leave peacefully before West African forces pounced on him.

In a statement issued on state TV Friday night, Jammeh announced that he was stepping down, a superfluous announcement as he was already no more the leader, having been denied recognition by the world.

All indications are that Jammeh will be going into exile in Guinea.

See photos below.

img_20170121_222522 img_20170121_222525img_20170121_222519

 

 

