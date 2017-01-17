K1’s Wife, Titi Masha Pregnant with Baby No 3

Is Titi Masha pregnant with baby No. 3? New reports suggest that Titi and her husband K1 De Ultimate are expecting their third child together after a year of trying to conceive.

Our findings reveal that Titi Masha is not only pregnant again, but is allegedly in her trimester and will be due anytime soon in the U.S.

This will be her 3rd child for the Fuji czar. Before this time there were stories that things were not really in good shape between them, some even speculated the romance were hitting the rocks.

But those who are in the know reveals this is not true as their love waxes stronger as each day passes.

A source who pleaded anonymity revealed that the mother-of-two, who runs an upscale fabric shop in Surulere has all the qualities the Fuji maestro needed in a woman and to crown it all, she is a hardworking woman.

So no shaking….

