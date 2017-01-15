Kanye West Begs Donald Trump To Perform At His Inauguration

Just days before Donald Trump becomes America’s 45th President, new reports say Kanye West, 39, might be the ONLY one willing to perform at his inauguration! The rapper expressed that he’d ‘love’ to put on a show for his friend’s big day on Jan. 20.

According to Hollywood Life “Their meeting was an epic bro fest with both Kanye and Donald complimenting each other’s lives, careers, success and family. They talked about the inauguration and briefly discussed Donald’s plan for that day. Kanye made it clear that he’d love to perform something special for him when he takes the oath of office.”

You’ll remember that Kanye didn’t actually vote for Donald, 70, (he didn’t vote at all), but the day after making that announcement, the unlikely duo met up at Trump Tower in NYC where they discussed on the upcoming inauguration.

