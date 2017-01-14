Katsina Earmarks N203m For Youth Development

Katsina State Government says it has spent N203 million to purchase some equipment to enable more than 500 youths to establish small-scale businesses after their skills acquisition programme.

The equipment are for tailoring, poultry, welding, cosmetics production, carpentry and vehicle repairs.

Gov. Aminu Masari disclosed this on Saturday in Kastina while distributing the equipment to beneficiaries under the state’s youth empowerment programme.

“The state government has given the 500 youths three months training in fish, poultry farming, welding, carpentry, computer and business centre management.

“Some female youths have also been trained in beads making, catering and restaurant management, juice and cosmetics making,” he said.

On the second phase of the empowerment programme, Masari disclosed that the administration had purchased 15 salon cars for distribution to the 11 cooperative societies in the state.

According to the governor, the empowerment of the youths had become imperative as there are no more white collar jobs in the state.

“We want our youths both male and female to be self-reliant and shun political thuggery and begging.”

Earlier, the secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, said the government would continue to give youth skills acquisition a priority as part of measures to bail out the state out of economic crisis.

“The youth as future leaders must be supported to become economically independent.

“Youths as the backbone of every society must be given the chance to take their destiny in their hands by becoming self-reliant.”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: