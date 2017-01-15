Kevin Hart To Star In, Produce ‘The Black Man’s Guide To History’

The History channel says it has given its go-ahead for a 2-hour special called Kevin Hart Presents: The Black Man’s Guide to History.

The show is billed as “a look at lesser-known, yet important, black-history stories, filtered through the lens of Kevin Hart.”

“Kevin is an extraordinary performer with a real appreciation for history,” Paul Cabana, executive vice president and head of programming for History, said in a statement Friday. “Only he could bring these true stories to life in such an entertaining way. We’re thrilled to be working with him.”

“I’m very excited to be working with History on this show because not only is it entertaining, and it’s hysterical, but it also is an important program for our country right now. We hope to make people laugh and learn a bit, too,” added Hart, who will star in and produce the program.

