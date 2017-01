l

The gunmen who kidnapped students and staff of the Tulip International School, Isheri Ogun State on Friday have demanded the sum of N1.2bn to released their victims.

According to a report by Channels Television, one of the victims’ family member was contacted on Sunday by the kidnappers for the demand of the ransom

Meanwhile, the Police in Ogun State have assured the family members of the victims of their prompt rescue as they added that they are already on the trail of the kidnappers.

