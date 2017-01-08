Kidnappers Of Kano Businessman Demand N150m Ransom

The family of kano-based businessman, Alhaji Ismaila Zubairu who was kidnapped in Kogi State on the 30th of December said the abductors have made contact.

A family source said the kidnappers contacted them on Thursday night demanding N150m ransom in order to free the businessman.

“The kidnappers had on Thursday linked Ismaila Zubairu with his immediate family members for a brief chat,” the source added.

“The unidentified caller pleaded with the head of the family to cooperate with the abductors, so as to secure freedom for the breadwinner of the family.”

His wife, Hajiya Asabe, expressed delight that her husband is still alive and begged for intensified efforts for him to be saved as soon as possible.

She said, “I have been informed that my husband communicated with his elder brother when his captors phoned. We should intensify our prayers for Zubairu to regain unconditional freedom.”

