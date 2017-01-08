Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Blue Ivy’s 5th Birthday Party

We earlier reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made their first public appearance since the rapper was hospitalised.

The power couple were spotted visiting Beyoncé and Jay Z at their home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, on Friday, January 6, less than two months after West publicly slammed his friends.

According to report, Kimye went to celebrate Beyoncé and Jay Z’s daughter Blue Ivy’s 5th birthday.

Their meeting comes less than two months after West blasted Beyoncé, 35, and Jay Z, 47, in a lengthy concert rant in Sacramento. During the rant, he alleged that Queen Bey only agreed to perform at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards if she won Video of the Year for “Formation.”

West also called out Jay Z for not returning his phone calls after Kardashian’s Paris robbery, saying, “Jay Z, call me, bruh. You still ain’t called me. Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head. Please call me. Talk to me like a man.”

Days later, Kanye was hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital for exhaustion.

