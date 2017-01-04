King Sunny Ade To Perform At Coachella 2017, Alongside Beyonce, DJ Khaled

King Sunny Ade is billed to perform at this year 2017’s edition of the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Coachella Festival is an annual music and arts festival which takes place at the Empire Polo Club, Indio, California, USA.

It is organised by Golden Voice, a subsidiary of AEG Live as of 2001. The event features many genres of music including rock, indie, hip hop, electronic dance music as well as art installations and sculptures.

The Juju singer turned 70, last year 2016 will share the stage alongside other international artistes like Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Beyonce, Bon Iver, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled, Tory Lanes, Hans Zimmer, Radiohead and more.

This year’s edition of Coachella holds between April 14 – April 16, 2017.

Last year’s edition saw Nigerian trio, The Young Fathers of Liberian and Scottish origin participate at event alongside African acts such as Black Coffee.

Source: Moji Delano

