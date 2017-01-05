Thursday , 5 January 2017
Knife-Wielding Man Attacks 12 Kindergarten Children

Deolu 6 hours ago

bloody knife

A man climbed over the wall of a kindergarten school in south – western China and attacked 12 pupils with a knife, Chinese state media said on Wednesday.

One child is in serious condition , but none sustained life – threatening injuries, the report added.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Pingxiang city in the province of Guangxi, according to the report.

Police apprehended a 41 – year – old suspect named Qin Peng An, a resident of Pingxiang city , but his motivation remains unclear , according to the paper.

Knife assaults against medical workers by patients and family members who blame doctors and nurses for the deaths of relatives are common in China , but attacks on schoolchildren are rare.

Source: Dailypost

