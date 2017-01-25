Sunday , 29 January 2017
“I know he is married, but He Pays My Bills And F*ck So Good,” Lady Says

tosin January 25, 2017

Nigerian Facebook user, August Last Born proudly showed off someone’s husband, and father, who she calls her “bae”, as her Man Crush Everyday in a closed Facebook group.

After another user pointed out to her, with a proof photo, that her Man Crush was a married man with a baby, the reply she gave will shock you!

I know he is married. You don’t need to tell me, I don’t care. He pays my bills perfectly well and f*ck so good so why should I be bothered?

  1. Monica
    This one na real home breaker, Anyway she need deliverance

