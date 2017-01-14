Kunle Remi Stabbed By Excited Fan [PHOTOS]

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi was lucky to survive a weird ordeal from the hands of a fan that could have killed him late last year.

The charming actor recounted his ordeal in the hands of an over excited fan who accidentally stabbed him with a broken glass at a friend’s party.

Relating his ordeal, he said: “The Year 2016 was so much and more.. Let me start with the month of November 2016 which was one of the most challenging times of my life. My mind was open to so many things; I had more insight about myself, my Industry, life and the people in it. I learned a lot.

“On the 7th of November 2016 I had an accident. On my way from work I decided to stop to celebrate a friend’s birthday. I Didn’t have intentions to stay for so long, I just wanted to breeze in and out (Well that was my plan)… then I bumped into this excited Fan” (well I was energetic too as usual) and while we were greeting each other “the Accident” happened…he was carrying a glass which somehow broke, tearing into my flesh, leaving my arm bleeding profusely and me, fading out gradually, unconscious on getting to the hospital.

I blacked out. That’s all I remember.”

The actor shared a footage on social media of his hand getting stitched. See snapshots below…

