Kylie Cosmetics in Nigeria Now: The sexiest way in fashion and glamour

You can now purchase your Kylie Cosmetics Line locally in Nigeria and it is first of its kind.This platform showcases all her various cosmetics products.

Despite the common adage that “it’s what is on the inside that counts,” myriads of beauty products are for external application. The cosmetics industry revolves around beauty and seeks to enhance your natural features by producing innovative products that should be safe to use. It continues to grow the world over, churning out brand after brand, in most cases driven by customer feedback. Since consumer satisfaction is paramount, we place a premium on making customers happy.

Another secret weapon to help you create the perfect Kylie Lip and face for yourself; Every Nigerian Woman will continue to remain pretty and beautiful with added sexy-look cosmetics from Kylie. There are different Kylie cosmetics:

Holiday edition:

KYshadow Kits:

Matte Lip Kits:

Matte Single (Gloss):

12 Pencil Lip-Liner pack:

These brands add an ultra-dramatic look; the extremely long wearing lipstick contains moisturizing ingredients for a comfortable, emollient and silky feel that does not dry your lips out. The KYshadow kit pressed powder eye shadows are talc and paraben free, have medium buildable coverage and a velvety smooth texture.

About us: We are an indigenous beauty care company with the Goal to take the Nigerian Beauty industry to a 5 STAR rating.

