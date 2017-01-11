Ladies: Here are the 18 Characteristics of a Fuckboy



Not too long ago, love doctor Joro olumofin tells us the characteristics of a runs girl, and every thing we need to know about them. He is here again, to tell us the features of a fuckboy. Personally, i appreciate this, because he isnt one sided in his approach. Ladies, read on to know if that guy you have been holding on to is a fuck boy. Read on!

1. Who is a Fuckboy? : A FB is any guy who comes into a lady’s life with the sole purpose of taking, taking and taking from her without giving her anything meaningful or noble in return. He takes her time, years of her life, he uses her body as a playground and tool, he stands in the way of real men while prophesying fake love and selling ladies false dreams and hope. A Fuckboy is the older brother to Yoruba Demons.

Characteristics of a Fuckboy:

1) A FB uses the promise of marriage as a tool to bait ladies into sleeping with him

2) A FB has 1 or 2 engagements rings in the picture Gallery or possession to deceive 100’s of ladies the ring is for them

3) Any guy who talks about something special but not defined is a FB

4) Any guy who is over 35, single, sharing an apartment, always at sip & quilox

5) A FB will trap you with babies (baby mama) or tattoos on your body

6) A FB only remembers you when he wants to have sex or sees a fine picture of you on IG or bbm

7) A FB is very prayerful and uses the Bible and midweek service to deceive ladies

8) Any guy who his parents, family and friends call you “our iyawo” and you’ve been dating him for 2 years is a fuckboy

9) Any guy who has eaten your food for more than a year and hasn’t proposed is a FB

10) A FB is always asking for nudes. He keeps a gallery of your nudes and threatens to release them if you dare to leave him

11) A Fuckboy is handsome, tall, rich, he spends all his money on himself but not on assets, his body and his looks are his assets

12) Any guy who cries for no reason to get your attention and make you stay with him is a FB

13) Any guy who asks more than one pastor , Alfa, Imam to call you every time is a FB

14) Any guy who wants you to depend on him financially without you having yours is a FB

15) Any guy who is always liking pictures on IG morning to night and posting “cute, pepper them, slay ” on every girls page is a FB

16) Any guy whose phone is always on silent, no vibrate, his whatsapp messages don’t turn blue is a FB

17) FB see sex and the amount of girls they sleep with as an achievement or bank alert. The more they sleep with the more their ego is gratified

18) Any guy who displays eggplants and nudes all over social media is a potential Fuckboy

Why ladies fall for FB: Fuckboys are the epitome of gentlemen in their looks, smooth talk, charm, courtesy, religious beliefs and courtship. They will scatter any lady’s defense in 48 hours. Most ladies know in their hearts that a guy is a FB and is not the best for them, but curiosity and emotions get the best of ladies. Ladies always think they can change a man or a miracle can happen and he would be an angel. Breaking news ladies, no amount of prayers and caring can change someone who sees you as his prey, a tool and lunch.

How do Fuckboys affect us: In Psychology, after a traumatic relationship the victims are emotionally scarred and most times all the good in them are lost. Fuckboys turn good, decent girls into ticking time bombs, they suck all the juice out of a lady and leave her to rot. Most ladies who loved & were attached to Fuckboys are psychologically, emotionally demanding.They live recklessly, abuse alcohol. Their mantra and motto is : ” Fuck all guys, all guys are the same, I’m becoming a lesbian, I’m not good enough for anyone”

Ladies, this year 2017 and beyond you will never encounter any FB. Can we get an amen?!

