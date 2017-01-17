Ladies, Marry The Man Who Sends You Morning Texts



For a marriage to work, you need to feel loved. You deserve to feel loved. You deserve to feel loved every single day, every single morning. Which is what he does when he texts and asks how you are.

First thing in the morning, you know he’s thinking of you. He makes you smile, makes you laugh, and he’s always there for you. All qualities you want in the man that you marry. Moreover, he doesn’t even need to say “I love you” (but he always says it); his actions show you that he loves you. This is the guy you deserve — not one who says I love you, but one who shows it.

You need a man whose love rests on actions, not words. Anyone can say “I love you.” It takes a special guy to reach for his phone at 6 AM, every single morning, to show he cares. He wants to know how you are. But he also wants you to know he wants to know how you are. You want a guy whose actions speak louder than words, and the act of texting at 6 AM is more important than anything he has to say.

The morning texter has all the qualities you want in a married man. He’s about actions, not words (though the words are there; he’s not the silent type). He makes you feel loved. He’s reliable. And most important, you’re a top priority in his life. He cares enough about you to text you at 6 AM.

He loves you. Marry the man.

