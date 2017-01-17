Lagos Gets New CP

Wednesday , 18 January 2017
Four days after his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP), the Officer in Charge of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) monitoring unit, Mr Garuba Umar, has been posted to take charge of Lagos Command Headquarters.

Umar, who once served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ikoyi, in Lagos, and Mobile Police Unit 19 Commander, in Port Harcourt, will succeed the incumbent CP Fatai Owoseni.

Meanwhile, Owoseni has been posted to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Jos.

The IGP, Ibrahim Idris, had on Friday decorated the Force Public Relations Officer, Don Awunah and eight other promoted senior police officers with their next rank.

Source: ThisDay

