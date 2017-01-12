Lagos Socialite, Pretty Mike Apologizes For Putting ladies On Leashes In Public

Lagos Socialite and night club owner, popularly known as Pretty Mike has issued a public apology after being arrested by the Police on Thursday. Pretty Mike has been in the news in recent times for attending social events with young women on leashes in two.

Although he was released just hours after his arrest, some sources say he was arrested on the charge of public indecency.

He issued his apology on the picture sharing app, Instagram.

“There has been a lot of controversy over two of my outings holding some females on a leash. I apologize to all the women and the good people of Lagos State, Nigeria and the rest of the world who feel dehumanized by this craft that meant well. I will use other platforms and format to continue to create the necessary awareness…#WomenRights #PeaceAmbassador”

