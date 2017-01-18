Lassa Fever Resurfaces In Rivers State

The Rivers State Ministry of Health has confirmed a case of lassa fever discovered in a private health facility in the State.

This comes as the federal government announced resurgence of lassa fever in some states of the federation.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Theophilus Odagme said the patient who has been expertly managed is now fully recovered and discharged.

The Commissioner said that the Rivers State Ministry of Health is collaborating with the World Health Organization, WHO, the private hospital and the family of the patient to ensure that the processes of decontamination and contact are effectively carried out.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health advised people in the state not to panic as according to him, the state ministry of health is on top of the situation.

The Commissioner advised people to report all cases of persistent high fever and bleeding to the nearest health facility.

Odagme said, “We had a case of Lassa Fever that has been managed by our experts. The incident was discovered in a Private Hospital here in Port Harcourt.

” The victim showed serious signs of Lassa so we conducted a test and confirmed he was infected.

“We have identified the primary and secondary contacts and we are following them up. We have also identified them.

“If there is need, we will transfer any identifiable patient to our emergency centre at Oduoha in Emohua.

“Our message remains constant. People should not expose their consumables to rats or rodents. We don’t want these incidents that is why we have kept on with our enlightenment campaigns that keep everything away from rats.

“There is no cause for alarm because we are on top of the situation. “

Source: Dailypost

