Legendary Musician William Onyeabor Has Passed On

Legendary musician William Onyeabor has died at the age of 70.

Onyeabor, an enigmatic pioneer of electronic music in Nigeria, self-released nine albums in the late ’70s and early ’80s.

Worldwide interest in his music exploded some three decades later, following the release of a compilation called Who is William Onyeabor? in 2013.

Onyeabor’s enigmatic streak was then captured in a film, Fantastic Man, that came out the following year. He died in his home in Enugu after a brief illness.

The icon’s death was confirmed in a statement on his Facebook page:

