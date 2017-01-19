Life-size Batmobile contructed using 344,187 Legos

Chevrolet and Warner Brothers constructed a life-size version of the Lego Batmobile from the upcoming film The Lego Batman Movie.

Built from the ground up to take Super-Villains down. Introducing the All-New LEGO® Batmobile from Chevy. See it in action in @LEGOBatmanMovie, in theaters February 10. #LEGOBatmanMovie A photo posted by chevrolet (@chevrolet) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:39am PST

The vehicle was unveiled in Detroit on Jan. 14 to promote the film, which is set to release on Feb. 10.

Chevy posted a mock listing for the replica vehicle, boasting a 20,000 horsepower engine, 120,000 pound towing capacity and $48 million price tag.

While not an actual functioning vehicle, the replica Batmobile was constructed by LEGO Master Builders in Enfield using 344,187 bricks in 17 colors and measures 17 feet, while weighing nearly 1,700 pounds, according to International Business Times.

Lead Designer Erik Varszegi and Lead Builder Jeff Rushby led a team of 68 people through 220 hours of design and 1,800 hours of physical production, according to Michigan Live.

