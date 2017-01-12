Friday , 13 January 2017
See List Of Buhari’s New Ambassadorial Nominees

Yinka Agunbiade

President Muhammadu Buhari has named his ambassadorial nominees.

Below is the full List of the new nominees as read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki:

  1. Aminu Lawal (Adamawa)
  2. Uzoma Eminike, Abia
  3. Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom)
  4. Christopher Okeke (Anambra)
  5. Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi)
  6. Baba Maigudu (Bauchi)
  7. Stanley Douye (Bayelsa)
  8. Stephen Uba (Benue)
  9. Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno)
  10. Utobong Asuquo (Cross River)
  11. Frank Ofegina (Delta)
  12. Joda Udoh (Ebonyi)
  13. Yagwe Ede (Edo)
  14. Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti)
  15. Chris Eze (Enugu)
  16. Sulieman Hassan (Gombe)
