President Muhammadu Buhari has named his ambassadorial nominees.
Below is the full List of the new nominees as read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki:
- Aminu Lawal (Adamawa)
- Uzoma Eminike, Abia
- Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom)
- Christopher Okeke (Anambra)
- Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi)
- Baba Maigudu (Bauchi)
- Stanley Douye (Bayelsa)
- Stephen Uba (Benue)
- Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno)
- Utobong Asuquo (Cross River)
- Frank Ofegina (Delta)
- Joda Udoh (Ebonyi)
- Yagwe Ede (Edo)
- Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti)
- Chris Eze (Enugu)
- Sulieman Hassan (Gombe)