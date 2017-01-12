See List Of Buhari’s New Ambassadorial Nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari has named his ambassadorial nominees.

Below is the full List of the new nominees as read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki:

Aminu Lawal (Adamawa) Uzoma Eminike, Abia Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom) Christopher Okeke (Anambra) Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi) Baba Maigudu (Bauchi) Stanley Douye (Bayelsa) Stephen Uba (Benue) Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno) Utobong Asuquo (Cross River) Frank Ofegina (Delta) Joda Udoh (Ebonyi) Yagwe Ede (Edo) Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti) Chris Eze (Enugu) Sulieman Hassan (Gombe)

