Liverpool’s torrid run in the last two weeks took a turn for the worse on Saturday as they crashed out of the FA Cup.

They lost 2-1 against Wolves to make it six games without a win.

Despite having most of the possession, Wolves hit the Reds on the counter and were two goals up by half time.

They eventually reduced the deficit in the second half but were unable to find an equalizer.

