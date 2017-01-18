Louis Van Gaal Denies Reports Of Retirement

Former Manchester United manager who hit the headlines yesterday after announcing his retirement from football for family reasons has now backtracked.

Van Gaal has been out of football management since been sacked from Manchester United after failing to qualify for the Champions league. Van Gaal has now said he is not retired but simply taking a sabbatical in an interview with a Spanish radio station.

“Whether I continue or not will also depend on the offers I get,” he said

“I’ve coached many clubs and I think it’s very difficult to improve on that level of clubs.

“It’s not true that I’ve retired, not at this moment, but I’ll decide at the end of my sabbatical, next June or July.”

