Madonna clarifies ‘blowing up the White House’ remark in rally

Pop icon Madonna is walking back a statement she made Saturday at the Women’s March in Washington about how she has thought about blowing up the White House since Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States.

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” the New York Post quoted the recording artist as telling the hundreds of thousands of demonstrators gathered to express their various concerns from questioning Trump’s competency to demanding equal pay and the protection of reproductive rights.

“Yesterday’s Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday.

“I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did,” Madonna added. “However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with ‘I want to start a revolution of love.’ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love. It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting ‘we choose love.’“

