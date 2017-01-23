Man Bites Ear Off Another During Argument About Trump

Police in Pittsburgh, USA are searching for a man who bit the ear off another man as they argued about President Donald Trump.

Officers responded to a gas station in the city’s East Liberty neighborhood about 6:45 a.m. Monday, after the victim ran there for help.

Police say they know who the ear-biting suspect is, but have declined to name him while they search for the suspect and continued to investigate.

Police spokeswoman Emily Schaffer says she’s unable to say at this point whether the victim was pro- or anti-Trump, or which position motivated the attacker.

The 30-year-old victim was attacked at his apartment after a verbal argument turned physical. The suspect then left.

Police say they recovered the victim’s ear in the apartment and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

