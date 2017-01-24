Man Ejaculates On A Lady At Diamond Bank, Nnewi, Anambra While On A Queue | Photos

A lady has revealed how a man ejaculated on her, today, while standing on a queue inside a bank in Nnewi area of Anambra State. According to her, after the guy who was close to her released the hot fluid on her leg, she gave him some hot slaps and was restrained by security operatives who prevented her from descending further on him.

Read what she shared on Instagram

I went to Diamond bank (Nnewi) today and went to their customer service to lay a complaint but the crowd at the spot was much so I stood in one of the queues there, there was this guy (via pix) behind me I noticed he was somehow resting on me so I moved a little and he moved with me, I noticed something suspicious so I looked back I saw him crossed both of his hands covered with a paper down his waist….

I kept mute and was busy with my phone I noticed something behind me again I turned and saw him with his hands at the same position so all of a sudden I felt something hot dripped on my leg to my outmost surprise it was a sperm I turned gat hold of him and gave him some hot slaps I know he has never received in his life before…. if not for the securities that intervene like seriously he won’t live to remember a day like this.

Source: National Helm

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: