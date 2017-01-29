Man known as ‘Burger King’ has world’s largest burger collection

A man in Florida, USA has the world’s largest collection of hamburger merchandise totaling more than 3,000 items.

Harry “Hamburger Harry” Sperl holds the Guinness World Record for “Largest collection of hamburger related items” with 3,724 items in his Daytona Beach home.

“The Hamburger Harley is one of the favorite items in my collection, because I can take it out and show it off,” Sperl said.

In addition to the burger shaped motorcycle his massive collection also contains a $3,500 cheeseburger water bed, happy meal cheeseburger toys and burger posters.

Sperl’s hamburger obsession began 26 years ago when he bought five fake hamburgers for a photo he intended to use to sell a vintage car tray used at drive-in food establishments.

He said his prolonged passion for hamburger memorabilia stemmed from his belief that the burger represents the core of American culture.

Now that he has obtained the world record for collecting burger merchandise Sperl hopes to construct a burger-shaped museum to share his collection with the world.

