Man Shovels Snow While Riding Unicycle, Playing Bagpipes

A man in the US was filmed shoveling snow while riding his unicycle and playing bagpipes.

Brian Kidd, posted a video to YouTube showing him shoveling snow from the sidewalk in his neighborhood.

Kidd, whose unicycle multitasking videos have repeatedly gone viral, rides his unicycle and plays “The Imperial March” from Star Wars on his flame-shooting bagpipes while clearing the snow.

The Unipiper, who wore a Darth Vader costume for the snow shoveling, later posted a video showing him using the flames from the bagpipes to thaw the ice covering his driveway.

