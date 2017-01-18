Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos During Fight Over Prostitute

One Sodiq Fatai has been allegedly hacked to death by a man, identified only as Asunmo, during a scuffle over a prostitute in Lagos State.

Both men were drinking at a bar in the White Sand area of Ijora Badia when Asunmo challenged Fatai over his relationship with the lady, whom he (Asunmo) was dating but Fatai, a cab driver, had denied the allegation, Punch reports.

An ensuing rift saw Asunmo stab his victim with an empty bottle. He reportedly died immediately.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Dolapo Badmos confirmed the incident, saying the duo had a disagreement over a woman.

She said, “Asunmo suspected that Fatai was dating his girlfriend and he confronted him. Although the man denied, he attacked and killed him. The woman in question is a prostitute.

“The suspect, who initially escaped, has been arrested.

“The corpse has been deposited in the morgue of the Mainland General Hospital.”

Source: Dailypost

