Man Steals Snake From Pet Store By Stuffing It Down His Pants

The owner of a pet store in Oregon, USA said a stolen python was returned five days after a security camera recorded a man shoving the snake into his pants.

Richard Bjugan, owner of A to Z Pets in Portland, said the man walked into the store with a woman Friday and a security camera recorded him taking a $200 python out of a tank about 2 p.m. local time and shoving it into his pants before leaving the store.

Bjugan said another man returned the snake to the store Wednesday, saying he had purchased the 2-foot long snake from another man, but realised it was stolen when he saw news coverage of the theft.

Bjugan said the snake appears to be in good health.

Portland Police said they are still trying to identify the man from the security camera footage.

