Man Who Visits Grave Yards At Night To Exhume Corpses Remanded In Prison

One Musiliu Taheed who was arrested with a human head in Oyo State was Monday arraigned before an Oyo State Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan.

Recall that the 37-year-old was arrested with a human head he severed from a corpse buried at the back of Basic Community Primary School in Olomi area of Ibadan, the state capital.

He had confessed to visiting grave yards at night to exhume corpses, cutting off heads for ritual purposes.

At the court hearing, the prosecutor, Adewale Amos, said Musiliu committed the crime at Onibuke Zone 1, Aba Alfa, Olomi.

He added that the defendant had committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 329A of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol; II, Law of Oyo State, Nigeria, 2000.

“Musiliu was also charged with unlawful interference with a corpse, “thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 242 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol; II, Law of Oyo State, Nigeria, 2000,” the prosecutor added.

The accused person pleaded guilty to the two counts of unlawful possession of human head and severing the head of late Tajudeen Akanbi, 62, from his grave.

In her ruling, the presiding Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Durosaro Kehinde-Tijani, ordered that the accused be remanded in the Agodi Prison.

The Magistrate called for presentation of facts and adjourned the case till March 6 for mention.

Source: Dailypost

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: