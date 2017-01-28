Man wins $5 million lottery jackpot on his birthday

A man in New York, USA celebrated his 20th birthday in an unusual way by winning $5 million from a state lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to the New York State Lottery, 28-year-old Patrick Clarke bought a $10 Set for Life instant ticket Dec. 20 — his birthday — and soon discovered he won the grand prize.

“My mom called and wanted me to do a favor for her and she gave me some money as a thank you,” Clarke said. “I knew right away I wanted to buy a Lottery ticket and knew it had to be Set for Life. That’s always been my mom’s game and it’s my game now.”

He said he didn’t scratch the ticket until later, when he arrived at his girlfriend’s house.

“I scratched the ticket and saw a match on number 16 with the word ‘Life’ under it,” Clarke said. “I started laughing and dancing all around the house!”

Clarke chose the option of a lump sum payment totaling $2,453,693 after required withholdings.

“I was very surprised that I won the jackpot and feel very blessed. It means I won’t have to worry so much. There will always be something to worry about, but for once, it won’t be about money,” he said.

