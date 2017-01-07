Manchester City Stroll To 5-0 Victory Over West Ham

Manchester City responded to their critics in emphatic fashion in their FA Cup third round encounter against West Ham at the London stadium. City and their head coach, Pep Guardiola have been under pressure in recent times, following a 1-0 loss to Liverpool and then his infamous interview following a slim 2-1 win over Burnley.

On Friday night, the Citizens were ruthless in the manner in which they picked West Ham apart. With Fernandinho out for four games, Pablo Zabaleta played in midfield for the second time this season alongside Yaya Toure while Sagna played at right back.

John Stones also made a return to the first team while Aguero, Silva and Kevin De Bruyne led the attack. City had more possession and wasted the chance to go ahead as early as the sixth minute through Pablo Zabaleta.

West Ham seemed content to let City have all the possession and there was a sense that it was only going to be a matter of time before City’s opener came. West Ham defender Havard Nordveit fouled Pablo Zabaleta in the penalty area and the referee wasted no time in pointing at the spot.

Yaya Toure converted the resulting penalty and opened the floodgates for a City assault. Goals from Silva, Aguero, John Stones and a Nordveit own goal put the result beyond doubt.

