Manchester United have arrived at their team hotel ahead of tonight’s League Cup semi-final clash against Hull City.

The Red Devils take on the Tigers for a place in the final with both sides enjoying FA Cup success at the weekend.

The former European champion had comfortably beaten Reading 4-0 to extend their win streak to eight games, while the Tigers, now with Marco Silva in charge, beat Swansea to get the Portuguese’s reign off to a good start.

