Manchester United Extend Antonio Valencia’s Stay For Another Year

Manchester United have extended right-back Antonio Valencia’s contract by a year, according to Manchester Evening News.

The Ecuador international has impressed this season, making the right-back spot his own under Jose Mourinho. The 31-year-old last signed a new deal with the club back in 2014 before Louis van Gaal began his spell at the club.

His contract was due to expire in the summer but United have triggered an option in Valencia’s contract which will see him remain at Old Trafford for another year. This latest extension comes after United decided to keep Marouane Fellaini at the club for another season.

Jose Mourinho has favoured Valencia over specialist right-back Matteo Darmian, who has had to settle for a place on the other side of United’s defence.

The Portuguese had previously claimed he tried to sign Valencia during his time at Real Madrid.

“I tried to sign Antonio a number of years ago, when I was at Madrid.”

“Even though he was not playing right-back at the time, I thought he could be phenomenal in that position. As it was, United told me ‘no chance!’

“I am not surprised by his form this season. He has been clean of injuries, save for an operation on his arm which did not keep him out for long, and I have also been able to keep him fresh by resting him in certain Europa League games.

“I think he is the right-back to give us the maximum we can in terms of our attacking football.”

Source: Ninetyminutessport

