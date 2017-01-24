Many Feared Dead In Fresh Herdsmen Attack On Benue Village

Several people are feared to have been killed and many others injured after suspected Fulani herdsmen yesterday afternoon invaded Ipiga village in Ohimini local government area of Benue State.

Sources from the area who spoke to our correspondent from their hiding in the bush said the invading Fulani herders stormed the village about noon and started shooting sporadically and killing everyone in sight.

Our source who said the invasion took the villagers by surprise, explained that the herdsmen had on Sunday stormed Ajegbe, a neighbouring village and wreaked havoc there after which they entered Ipiga on Monday afternoon adding that at the time of the report, the whereabouts of so many of his relations could not be ascertained.

But, a national coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Garus Gololo claimed that two Fulani herdsmen were killed in Ohimini on Sunday with over 1000 cows missing while some Fulanis also got missing.

The invasion is coming barely three days after the state commissioner of police, Bashir Makama called a peace meeting of all stakeholders to forestall incessant clashes between herders and farmers in the state.

When contacted, State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Moses Yamu said he was yet to be briefed on the matter and promised to get back to our correspondent as soon as he was briefed.

It would also be recalled that only last week, the state governor, Samuel Ortom alongside his Nasarawa counterpart, Tanko Almakura mediated in the crisis between the Fulani herders and the people of Agatu in Benue State.

Although a peace pact between the Fulanis and the Agatu people was signed at the end of the meeting, member representing Agatu constituency at the Benue State House of Assembly, Alh. Sule Audu said that not an inch of the Agatu land would be ceded to Fulani herdsmen for grazing.

Source: Leadership

