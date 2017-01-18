For Married: 10 Ways to Make Doggy Style Even SEXIER



We like to think of doggy style as the original bad girl sex position. There’s something a little wild, naughty, and titillating about it that just amps up the passion and makes you lust for more. Plus, it feels freaking amazing.

You can get the deepest penetration possible in this position, and you can also reach the G-spot, So if you’re already a fan of this position, get ready to make it even more memorable. Here are 11 super-easy tweaks to raise the stakes:

1. Use Pillows

Another surefire fix for rug burn on your knees: Prop yourself up with pillows, giving yourself a cushy foundation to rest on. Or lay completely flat on the bed and place a few pillows underneath your waist. This will create a great angle for him to enter you from behind.

2. Get Out of the Bedroom

The best part about doggy style is that it doesn’t require a bed—you can have sex all over the house. Try it in the shower, standing on a staircase while holding onto the bannister, or leaning over the kitchen counter.

3. Skip the Strip

For a take-me-right-now kind of romp, pull up your dress or skirt and push aside your underwear. We promise, every time you wear this outfit, you’ll have very fond memories.

4. Give Yourself a Hand

Using your fingers or a vibrator, stimulate your clitoris as your partner thrusts for a climax that’s twice as powerful. In fact, this is one of the top ways to increase your orgasm chances during doggy style.

5. Bring in the Nipples

If you like breast stimulation, doggy style is the perfect position to incorporate them. Grab your partner’s hands and place them on your breasts. Then, by keeping your hands over his, you can show him exactly how you want him to fondle you. Think of this as naughty show and tell.

6.Turn Up the Volume

During doggy style, a lot of women feel more uninhibited because the guy can’t see her face. So let it go: Moan, grunt, talk dirty, and do all the things that you may be too shy to do in missionary position.

7. Get a View

Position yourself in front of a mirror so you and your partner can sneak a peak at each other from another angle. And don’t be surprised if it inspires you to put on a show. Toss your hair, arch your back a little more, and catch his eyes for a sultry look.

8. Go Out of Bounds

If you’re into it, this is the easiest position to switch from vaginal sex to backdoor play. Just make sure to switch the condom to avoid infection, and if it’s your first time, be sure to use plenty of lube and go slow.

9. Make it Sensual

Who says doggy style has to be rough all the time? Make it a little more romantic by opting for a side-to-side position—like spooning—or getting into position in the bathtub.

10. Take Control

Though it sometimes seems like your partner is calling the shots in this position, there’s plenty you can do to take the reins. Arching your back more or less will let you control the depth (arching less won’t let him go as deep). Or you can reach behind and grab his hips to help control the speed of his thrusts.

