Mauritius Prime Minister To Hand Over Power To His Son

Having ruled since 1982, Mauritian Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth has announced that he will step down and hand over power to a “younger and more dynamic leader”.

He will hand over to his son, Pravind Jugnauth today who is the leader of the Militant Socialist Movement, the largest of the governing coalition parties.

Curiously, Anerood Jugnauth cited the British Parliamentary system as the reason why elections would not be held and likened his country’s situation to the handover of power between David Cameron and Prime Minister Theresa May.

