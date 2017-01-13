Meek Mill Challenges Drake To Boxing Match For $5 Million

US rapper Meek Mill has said that he would face Drake in a boxing match if he got $5 million, also adding that he will let Nicki Minaj be the ring girl for the fight.

Meek who recently broke up with Nicki made this known by posting a clip via his Instagram Live while he was working out at a boxing gym.

It seems like this might be a new trend within the hip-hop industry as Soulja Boy and Chris brown are also bound to settle their differences in the boxing ring.

When Meek was asked by someone also at the gym if he would ”f*ck up” Chris Brown or Soulja Boy he replied that he would instead do that to Drake for ”5 mil”.

#MeekMill says he'll fight #Drake for $5mill and let #NickiMinaj be the ring girl!?!?! 👀 @meekmill @nickiminaj @champagnepapi A video posted by Rap Basement (@rapbasement) on Jan 12, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

Meek Mill and Drake have been at war since 2015, when the former stained the latter’s credibility by claiming that rapper/songwriter Quentin Miller was responsible for crafting some of his music.

In the days and weeks and months that followed, Drizzy and Meek exchanged a few scathing diss records, with Drake’s Meek diss Back to Back being nominated for a Grammy.

Although Meek and Drizzy haven’t been as active in their beef lately, they haven’t really shown any signs of reconciliation, even though the Canadian recently promised to never perform “Back to Back” anymore during a New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas, USA.

